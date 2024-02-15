Popular Nigerian Singer, Mish Is Dead

Nigerian singer, Michael Aniekeme Meshach, better known as Mish, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that the singer, who gained prominence in 2011 with the hit song, ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’ died in Abuja.

According to Daily Post, a family member confirmed the singer’s demise to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The deceased hailed from Obot Okoh Mbiaobong in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Not much was heard from him after the success of ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’.

