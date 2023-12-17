Davido, Wizkid Hangout At Lagos Beach Event (Videos)

A popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and fellow artist, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, hung out at a beach event in Lagos State on Saturday.

In a series of videos that have gone viral, the duo, often at the centre of fan wars over who is the better artiste, shared a moment of camaraderie, vibes and dance moves at the Skyla event.

Amidst the dancing and singing, both singers exchanged whispers, hugs and tight embraces, signifying a bond that seemed to transcend past rivalries.

The party’s highlight came when Davido’s hit songs like “Away” and “Feel” were played, and both artists danced with infectious energy, jumping up and down in unison.

Naija News reports that the event starkly contrasted past tensions, symbolising a newfound friendship between the two musicians.

Both Davido and Wizkid have weathered personal storms recently. Wizkid mourned the loss of his mother a few months ago, while Davido faced the tragic passing of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, last November.

Despite these losses, the viral videos portrayed joy and solidarity between the talented musicians.

See the videos below.