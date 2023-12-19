Call Me ‘Farmer Governor’ – Niger Governor, Bago Dumps ‘His Excellency’ Title

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has dropped the ‘His Excellency’ title for ‘Farmer Governor’.

Naija News reports that Bago made this known on Tuesday during the 2024 budget estimate of N613.3 billion presentation to the state Assembly, including government functionaries and the eight emirs of the Emirate councils.

Bago, who described the budget as a budget of the future, said the budget would drive the government’s programme for a new Niger state, urging residents to support the government in its programmes to transform the state.

He also announced to the audience that he should henceforth be called the ‘Farmers Governor’, which aligns with his determination to transform the state into a leading farming state.

He said: “I want to inform the people of Niger state that from today, my nomenclature has changed, and I wish to be addressed as Farmer Governor Bago from henceforth.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Sarkin Daji, assured the governor and audience that the budget would be thoroughly screened and passed within one week.

Meanwhile, Niger State’s former Deputy Governor and former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News learnt that Ibeto and two other prominent PDP members withdrew their PDP membership and pledged allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Joining Ibeto in this move is a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Lapai Agaie federal constituency, Ibrahim Egbo, and Alhaji Abubakar Azozo, the former Niger State Commissioner of Water Resources.

The trio, led by Ibeto, officially announced their decision at the state APC secretariat in Minna, the state capital, on Tuesday. They cited the purposeful leadership style of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago as the driving force behind their move.