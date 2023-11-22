Niger State Ex-Deputy Gov, Ibeto, Two Others Dump PDP For APC

Niger State’s former Deputy Governor and former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News learnt that Ibeto and two other prominent PDP members withdrew their PDP membership and pledged allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Joining Ibeto in this move is a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Lapai Agaie federal constituency, Ibrahim Egbo, and Alhaji Abubakar Azozo, the former Niger State Commissioner of Water Resources.

The trio, led by Ibeto, officially announced their decision at the state APC secretariat in Minna, the state capital, on Tuesday. They cited the purposeful leadership style of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago as the driving force behind their move.

“APC is my home and I have returned home. There are many other people, including their followers from other political parties, that are on their way to APC,” Ibeto reportedly said.

“My decision was based on my personal conviction because all the problems that forced me out of APC before are no longer there in the current administration of Mohammed Umar Bago,” Daily Post quoted the former Deputy Governor as saying when asked if his decision was monetary or political appointment-induced.

Naija News understands that Ibeto had dumped APC in early January 2023 when he announced his resignation from the party’s presidential campaign council.

Reacting, the APC state chairman, Alh Aminu Musa Bobi, revealed that the party is currently creating a database of all political appointees in the state. He said the move aims to ensure that these officials are held accountable and can be easily reached by the people at the grassroots level.