Anyone Found Culpable In Kaduna Bombing Will Be Punished – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said anyone found culpable in the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State will be punished.

Naija News reports that at least 85 people were killed and scores were injured during the airstrike carried out by the Nigerian Army in the Kaduna village.

Following the incident, Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the victims of the airstrike in Kaduna State and said President Bola Tinubu had ordered a probe into the matter.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Musa said the investigation over the accidental military airstrike is ongoing and the result of the probe will be revealed publicly.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is solidly behind the government and Nigeria. Our mandate is to defend democracy and we will continue to do that. So, nobody should have any fear. We would make amends after the committee [to probe the matter] has come up [with its report]. Anybody who is found culpable will face the music.

“We are sincere, we are fair, we are impartial. We want to know what actually happened so that we can make amends. I can assure you that nothing will be swept under the carpet.”

The defence chief also apologised for the airstrike, saying the Army felt extremely bad about it and that the incident was never deliberate.

Musa also called on Nigerians to continue in their support of troops to win the war against banditry and other crimes.

He added: “Anytime we have mistakes, we take ownership and we feel extremely very bad about it especially when we lose our troops in war.

“We just want Nigerians to understand that the incident was never deliberate. We would never deliberately target our citizens. Our mandate is to protect innocent Nigerians and we will continue to do that.

“We should not, by our actions or utterances, demoralise our troops. These guys stay awake so you can sleep.

“It is easier for you to say they made a mistake; they’re not doing well. If they pull out of these locations, what happens? We will not even have a country.”