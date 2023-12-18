Transfer Update On David Alaba, Nketiah, Phillips, Sancho, Hojbjerg, Others

Interest in Real Madrid’s 31-year-old Austrian defender David Alaba could make Manchester United release several players in the summer to make room for him, according to Fichajes.

After David Alaba suffered a major knee injury, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti suggested that the team may buy a defender in January, ESPN claimed.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who plays for Manchester City, is reportedly eager to sign with Juventus in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Eddie Nketiah, 24, of Arsenal and England, has caught Crystal Palace’s attention ahead of the January transfer window, Football Transfers claimed.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in Brazil’s 25-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz, and neither team is put off by Aston Villa’s £100 million asking price, Football Insider reported.

The representatives of English winger Jadon Sancho are pressuring the 23-year-old to leave Manchester United, but a deal involving Borussia Dortmund and Sancho would be too difficult to pull off, according to Givemesport.

Claudio Echeverri, a 17-year-old Argentine midfielder for River Plate, has attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City as the two clubs have asked to be kept updated about the player, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Iliman Ndiaye, a 23-year-old attacker for Marseille and Senegal, is a target for Everton, according to TeamTalk.

Mats Wieffer, a 24-year-old midfielder for Feyenoord and the Netherlands, is a target for Fulham, Football Insider reported.

The 28-year-old Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham and Denmark is another player on Juventus’ January transfer list, according to Tuttosport.

Wilfried Gnonto, a 20-year-old Italian striker who Everton was interested in this summer, may be sold by Leeds United in January, Football Insider claimed.