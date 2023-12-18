Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo Ruled Out Of 2023 AFCON

Cameroon national team will be without one of their most reliable forwards, Bryan Mbeumo when the 2023 AFCON commences in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Bryan Mbeumo who has been the best forward for Premier League side, Brentford is currently out with an ankle injury that is not likely to heal before the commencement of the 2023 AFCON.

Mbeumo sustained the injury during Brentford’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 6.

The injury was so severe that the 24-year-old Indomitable Lions of Cameroon attacker had to undergo surgery to treat the injury. His Premier League club, Brentford have confirmed that it will take their striker 12 weeks to fully heal.

Before the end of the 12 weeks, the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13 and end on February 11, would have ended.

Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, has higher expectations for his top scorer as he confirmed to the BBC that “Bryan is a positive guy, he will come back stronger. He has a very good mindset”.

As it stands, Cameroon national team coach, Rigobert Song would have to find a suitable replacement for Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the tournament.

As for Brentford, the manager of the club has affirmed that he and his team would look into signing new players in January.

He said: “Almost from game one we’ve struggled a little bit with injuries.

“We need to look at it in January, but we never rush into things. We try to be clever and make calm and sensible decisions.

“We will not take a player if we don’t think it’s for the longer term. Maybe this time a loan, but it depends on how things go over the next three or four weeks.”