Abiodun Went Into The Market, Begged The Women To Vote For Him And Gave Them N5,000 – PDP Chieftain

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole has claimed that Governor Dapo Abiodun was involved in vote buying during the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Bankole made the claim during an interview with Punch.

He alleged that Abiodun gave market women ₦5000 each and begged them to vote for him.

He stated that they presented the voucher that was used as evidence at the Tribunal.

The PDP chieftain claimed that the APC could not make a defence when they mentioned the vote buying at the Tribunal.

According to him, “You keep mentioning the APC; they are not a serious party to talk about. The governor went into the market, busy sharing N5,000 with market women and asking them to vote for him in public, which we also presented as evidence at the tribunal.

“We presented the voucher that was used, which had the APC colour and photograph of Dapo Abiodun and his full name. In an attempt to buy their vote, they gave people money before and during the election. They couldn’t defend it when we mentioned it at the tribunal. We didn’t indulge in vote-buying; everybody knows that.”