Super Falcons Of Nigeria Drop On Latest FIFA Rankings, See Top 40 Women’s Team

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped two spots in the latest FIFA World Rankings despite winning their last two games.

The Super Falcons have not lost a game since they lost on penalties against England in the 2023 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on August 7, 2023.

Their present form won them the best women’s national team in Africa at the 2023 CAF awards.

In their last four games, they recorded one draw and grabbed three emphatic wins – 4-0 against Ethiopia, and home and away victories against Cape Verde – as they qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with ease.

Despite such a run, the Super Falcons dropped from the 32nd spot in the world to the 34th spot according to the rankings FIFA released earlier today, December 15.

The Super Falcons are still the number one team in Africa according to FIFA and are the only African team in the world top 40 currently.

Spain who won the 2023 Women’s World Cup in August, are currently ranked as the best women’s team in the world, followed by the United States who didn’t go beyond the round of 16 of the competition.

Below are the top 40 Women’s national teams in the world as released by FIFA on December 15:

1. Spain

2. USA

3. France

4. England

5. Sweden

6. Germany

7. Netherlands

8. Japan

9. Korea DPR

10. Canada

11. Brazil

12. Australia

13. Denmark

14. Italy

15. Iceland

16. Norway

17. Austria

18. Belgium

19. China PR

20. Korea Republic

21. Portugal

22. Switzerland

23. Colombia

24. Republic of Ireland

25. Scotland

26. Russia

27. Finland

28. Czechia

29. Poland

30. New Zealand

31. Argentina

32. Wales

33. Ukraine

34. Nigeria

35. Mexico

36. Serbia

37. Vietnam

38. Philippines

39. Chile

40. Jamaica