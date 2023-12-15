Sports
Super Falcons Of Nigeria Drop On Latest FIFA Rankings, See Top 40 Women’s Team
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped two spots in the latest FIFA World Rankings despite winning their last two games.
The Super Falcons have not lost a game since they lost on penalties against England in the 2023 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on August 7, 2023.
Their present form won them the best women’s national team in Africa at the 2023 CAF awards.
In their last four games, they recorded one draw and grabbed three emphatic wins – 4-0 against Ethiopia, and home and away victories against Cape Verde – as they qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with ease.
Despite such a run, the Super Falcons dropped from the 32nd spot in the world to the 34th spot according to the rankings FIFA released earlier today, December 15.
The Super Falcons are still the number one team in Africa according to FIFA and are the only African team in the world top 40 currently.
Spain who won the 2023 Women’s World Cup in August, are currently ranked as the best women’s team in the world, followed by the United States who didn’t go beyond the round of 16 of the competition.
Below are the top 40 Women’s national teams in the world as released by FIFA on December 15:
1. Spain
2. USA
3. France
4. England
5. Sweden
6. Germany
7. Netherlands
8. Japan
9. Korea DPR
10. Canada
11. Brazil
12. Australia
13. Denmark
14. Italy
15. Iceland
16. Norway
17. Austria
18. Belgium
19. China PR
20. Korea Republic
21. Portugal
22. Switzerland
23. Colombia
24. Republic of Ireland
25. Scotland
26. Russia
27. Finland
28. Czechia
29. Poland
30. New Zealand
31. Argentina
32. Wales
33. Ukraine
34. Nigeria
35. Mexico
36. Serbia
37. Vietnam
38. Philippines
39. Chile
40. Jamaica