I Have No Regret Removing Alia’s Portrait From My Office – Agbese

A federal lawmaker, Philip Agbese, says he has no regrets taking down the portrait of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State from his office in the National Assembly.

Recall that the member representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, in a video spotted online, was seen removing the portrait of Governor Alia, hung in his office.

Before removing the portrait, Agbese acknowledged the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as his leader in Benue and dismissed the governor as his leader.

In a statement signed by his media aide on Thursday, Lawrence Oduh, the lawmaker said he has nothing personal against Governor Alia and does not recognise him as his leader in the state.

The federal lawmaker said he is on the side of justice, equity, and the rule of law, adding that his action may have been misunderstood.

He also laughed off threats of his possible recall and ultimatum to apologize to the governor by those he described as political surrogates and charlatans.

Agbese said he is not moved by their senseless calls, adding that he will continue to engage Alia and other leaders across the country to deliver on the dividends of democracy.

The statement reads: “The attention of the office of the honorable member representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency has been drawn to the threats and ultimatum by some political surrogates and charlatans. Chief Philip Agbese’s first reaction to this misadventure was a deep laugh.

“Agbese is a fearless man who believes in the principle of justice, equity, and fairness. He is also guided by the rule of law and no section of the Constitution said he was wrong to take down the portrait of the governor. In the first place, it is his office.

“Instead of the political jobbers to address the main issues raised by Agbese, they have taken their usual path to issue baseless threats to the federal lawmaker who was overwhelmingly voted by his people. Game on!

“Agbese enjoys the support of his constituents and he is well on track to deliver the dividends of democracy. For the records, the Enone Servant has sponsored the most bills for a first-timer and has lined up some interventions that will be implemented in the coming days.

“Agbese will continue to engage the governor and other leaders across the country. As a lawyer, social crusader, and human rights activist, he will be the first to drag them when they go off the rails. He is not worried about some disgruntled elements looking for their daily bread. Bread is expensive these days, you know.

“He has dared them to begin the process of his recall. Need not remind them that more governors have been impeached than federal or state lawmakers being recalled since 1999. Let’s see who will go down first”.