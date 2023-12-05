‘He Is Not Fit To Be A Leader’ – Benue Lawmaker, Agbese Removes Governor Alia’s Portriat From Office (Video)

The Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, on Tuesday, said the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia is not fit to be a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, in a video spotted by Naija News, ordered the immediate removal of Governor Alia’s portrait from his office.

Agbese in the video could be heard saying, “Today, I’m removing the portrait of Alia from my office because he’s not fit to be our leader. He has no respect for democracy, no respect for the Constitution.”

He, however, pointed to the portrait of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Gorge Akume in his office, and said he is the leader of the APC in the state.

He described the SGF as a fair and just man who has earned his respect.

Agbese said, “He (Akume) remains the leader of the party and the father of the state, he’s a man of fairness, and equity, and that’s why we love him, and he has earned his respect.”

This is coming against the backdrop of an alleged rift between Alia and Akume over political issues in the state.

