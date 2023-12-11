Agbese Speaks On Suspension Of N-Power Scheme By Tinubu’s Minister

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese has praised the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu for deciding to suspend the N-Power scheme.

Naija News recalls that in October, a few months after her appointment by President Bola Tinubu, Edu suspended the scheme following controversies surrounding it.

According to her, the suspension was a result of some irregularities observed within the scheme.

Edu noted that an investigation will be launched into how funds were expended since the beginning of the programme.

Speaking on the matter on Sunday, Agbese told newsmen in Abuja that Edu took a new approach different from the previous administration.

He advised the Minister not to relent in her efforts to change the system and also urged her colleagues to learn from her.

According to him, “Unlike time past, Edu has even halted the controversial N-Power scheme. She intends to expand the programme to eventually accommodate more less privileged Nigerians.

“I’m excited about what is ahead. My advice for this woman is to keep the fire burning. Meanwhile, other ministers can learn from her as what we need in this country now is results.”