2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 17 Kick-Off Time, Fixtures

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 17 will commence later tonight with a mouthwatering game between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham will hope to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at 9 p.m. tonight to continue their push for a top-four finish after a series of setbacks especially in November.

As for Nottingham Forest, it is gradually becoming a fight against the relegation zone as they have not been able to regain their winning boots since last month.

The Saturday games will kick off with four matches that will go on simultaneously including the clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United, and Manchester City vs Crystal Palace.

Burnley vs Everton clash at Turf Moor will be used to close the day before the remaining Premier League matchday 17 fixtures go down on Sunday, December 17.

On the said day, Arsenal will continue to push to regain the top spot by beating Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The biggest Premier League matchday 17 encounter will go down at Anfield between current table toppers Liverpool, and inconsistent Manchester United.

Most pundits believe that coach Erik Ten Hag will lose his job if Manchester United lose to Liverpool since United crashed out of the Champions League during the midweek sitting bottom of their group.

Below are the Premier League matchday 17 fixtures and kick off time:

Friday, December 15

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Bournemouth vs Luton Town

4 p.m.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

4 p.m.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

4 p.m.

Newcastle vs Fulham

4 p.m.

Burnley vs Everton

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

West Ham vs Wolves

3 p.m.

Brentford vs Aston Villa

3 p.m.

Arsenal vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Liverpool vs Man United

7:30 p.m.