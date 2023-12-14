Full List Of Clubs Qualified For Champions League Round Of 16, Other Details

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign is finally over and the teams that made it to the next round of the competition have been confirmed.

On Monday, December 18, the draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place as the competition gradually nears its climax.

The last set of teams that booked their places on the final day of the Champions League group stage campaign are FC Porto and PSG.

After the final day of the group stage campaign, England produced only two clubs in the round of 16, Spain had their complete four representatives, Germany had three, and Italy had three.

Countries like France, Portugal, The Netherlands, and Denmark, have one club each left in the competition.

Below are all the clubs and their countries qualified for the 2023-2024 Champions League round of 16:

Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Atlético

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

Italy: Inter, Lazio, Napoli

England: Manchester City, Arsenal

The Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven

Denmark: Copenhagen

France: PSG

Portugal: Porto

Details on the pots of the round of 16 draw:

All the qualified clubs have been grouped into two pots ahead of the round of 16 draw. The clubs that finish top of their respective groups have been placed in Pot 1 which means they can’t face each other in the next round. All the clubs that finished second in their respective groups have been placed in Pot 2.

The clubs in pot 1 (seeded teams) will be paired with the clubs in pot 2 for the round of 16 during the draw at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Below are the clubs in pot one and two:

Pot 1: Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund, Atlético Madrid

Pot 2: Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, RB Leipzig, Porto, PSG, Lazio

Note that the first leg of the round of 16 campaign will take place on February 13 and 14, and February 20 and 21, 2024. While the second leg will take place on March 5 and 6, and March 12 and 13, 2024.