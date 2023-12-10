Tottenham Hotspur Use Newcastle United To Return To Winning Ways

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after going five games without a win, a run that started on November 6 with a 1-4 defeat to Chelsea.

Earlier today, December 10, Spurs hosted Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and stunned their visitors with four goals within 85 minutes, two of those games came in the first half.

Nigerian-born Italian star Destiny Udogie opened the scoring in the 26th minute of the first half. 12 minutes later, Brazilian winger, Richarlison doubled the lead and made the game more difficult for the visitors.

The first half ended 2-0 as Newcastle United had no idea how to stop Tottenham Hotspur who were resilient from the get go.

In the 60th minute, Richarlison stepped up to score his second goal of the match and the third for Tottenham Hotspur. In the 85th minute, the captain of the home team, Son Heung-min made it 4-0 from the spot-kick.

In injury time, Joelinton scored the consolation goal for Newcastle United as the game ended 4-1 in favour of the home team.

The win keeps Tottenham Hotspur in the 5th spot on the league table with 30 points in 16 games, three points below fourth-placed Manchester City.

As for Newcastle United, they have dropped to the 7th spot on the league table with 26 points in 16 games.