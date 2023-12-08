Tottenham Hotspur Continue To Struggle, Everton Stun Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur seem to have permanently moved from a beautiful start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, to a horrible run as they lost to West Ham on Thursday night.

In October, Tottenham Hotspur recorded four straight wins, a run that earned coach Ange Postecoglou his third Premier League manager of the month award.

The downward run of the north London club started on November 6 when they lost 4-1 to their city rivals, Chelsea. This defeat came amidst an increased number of injured players.

On Thursday night, Spurs hosted West Ham United, another London rival, and they were expected to use the visitors to bounce back to winning ways.

Unfortunately for coach Postecoglou, it became five straight games without a win as Cristian Romero’s 11th-minute goal was canceled by Jarrod Bowen’s 52nd-minute goal and James Ward-Prowse’s 74th-minute goal.

The 2-1 defeat has dropped Tottenham Hotspur to the 5th spot on the league table with 27 points in 15 games, 9 points away from first-placed Arsenal.

Aside from the game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Thursday night, there was a Premier League action at Goodison Park between Everton and Newcastle United.

The game was a complete stunner for Newcastle which was thought to be a side vying for a top-four finish.

The relegation-threatened Everton scored three goals in the second half courtesy of strikes from Dwight McNeil in the 79th minute, Abdoulaye Doucouré in the 86th minute, and Beto in the additional 6th minute.

With the 3-0 win, Everton have crawled out of the relegation zone with 10 points in 15 games, just a point away from the danger zone. While Newcastle United are now in the 7th spot with 26 points in 15 games.