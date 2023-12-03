Son Heung-min Almost Helped Manchester City To Beat Tottenham Hotspur

It was a mixed-feeling day for Tottenham Hotspur captain, Son Heung-min at the Etihad Stadium earlier today, December 3.

Son Heung-min who is the most reliable player in the Tottenham squad proved that he is not performed like every other player in the squad.

During the Premier League game between reigning league champions, Manchester City and Spurs, Son gave his team the lead as early as in the 6th minute.

Three minutes later, Spurs’ hero became the villain as he scored an own goal to gift Manchester City the equalizer in the 9th minute. After City’s free-kick near Spurs’ box, the ball bounced on the thighs of Son Heung-min, from his thighs, the ball landed in his team’s net.

Twenty minutes after the own goal, Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead which made the game unreachable for the visitors. The first half ended that way sending panic to the camp of Spurs.

In the second half, Tottenham Hotspur fought back heavily and their fight paid off when Giovani Lo Celso brought them back into the game in the 69th minute.

Coach Pep Guardiola and his boys refused to back down as they grabbed the driver’s seat again in the 81st minute courtesy of a strike from Jack Grealish.

While Son Heung-min was busy contemplating how to handle a night in which his own goal cost his team the match, Dejan Kulusevski who provided an assist for the match opener, came to the rescue of the South Korean by scoring the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Story continues below advertisement



The draw means that Manchester City have dropped to the third spot on the league table with 30 points in 14 games, three points below first-placed Arsenal, and a point below second-placed Liverpool. As for Tottenham Hotspur, they are still occupying the 5th spot with 27 points in 14 games.