Son Helps South Korea To Demolish China

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-min, led his country, South Korea, to demolish their Asia rivals, China, 3-0, in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game.

Son, whose side has yet to record a defeat in the qualification series, scored two goals against China earlier today, as they continue to build dominance in Asia international football.

Son, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur and the South Korea national team, scored his first goal in the game in the eleventh minute via a penalty kick in front of 40,000 spectators in Shenzhen.

The South Koreans got the penalty after Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan was fouled in the penalty box.

Son, 31, doubled the lead with a clever header that sailed past China goalkeeper, Yan Junling, and into the far corner while remaining unmarked. This means the Spurs man scored 41 goals in 116 games for South Korea.

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman was involved in South Korea’s third goal in the 87th minute as he assisted Jung Seung-hyun’s header, which sealed the emphatic victory.

After their 3-0 victory over China, which came after their 5-0 victory over Singapore on Thursday, South Korea, coached by Jurgen Klinsmann, is currently topping the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Group C with six points.

China’s defeat to South Korea has dropped them to third place in the group, behind Thailand, who defeated Singapore 3-1. on Monday.