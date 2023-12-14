Wike vs Fubara: 2 Of The 27 Rivers Lawmakers That Defected To APC Have Returned To PDP – Ologunagba

Two of the twenty-seven Rivers State House of Assembly members who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This development was confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba during an interview with Arise TV.

According to him, the affected lawmakers have recognized the futility of their venture. He added that they have seen their earlier defection as a journey of regret and political miscalculation.

The PDP spokesperson also insisted that the seats of those who defected are now vacant as contained in the provisions of the constitution in section 109, subsection 1g.

Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu Govt Replies Asari Dokubo Over Crisis In Rivers State

The federal government has reacted to the allegation by former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo against President Bola Tinubu on the current political crisis in Rivers State.

The government said it has observed what Dokubo said and it has been taken as just an advisory.

Naija News recalls that Dokubo in a video on his Facebook account, expressed dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s handling of the political dispute in Rivers State.

Dokubo questioned why President Tinubu has not stepped in to resolve the conflict between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The former militant leader who considered President Tinubu a friend, believes he should have taken active steps to manage the situation, particularly in controlling Wike’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement



However, reacting to the submission from Dokubo, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while addressing newsmen shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday said the allegation raised by the former militant leader is only advisory.