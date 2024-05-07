Governorship Poll: ‘PDP Will Reclaim Ondo’ – Makinde Vows

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will wrestle control of Ondo State from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming November 2024 governorship election.

Speaking at a gathering in Ibadan, which hosted PDP leaders from the South-West geopolitical zone, Makinde emphasized the party’s resolve to unify and strengthen its front ahead of the polls.

Naija News reports that the meeting focused on reconciling various factions within the Ondo State chapter of the PDP, a critical step, according to Makinde, towards ensuring a consolidated party ready for the electoral battle.

Ondo State is currently governed by the APC, adding extra significance to the PDP’s campaign efforts.

“Our candidate, His Excellency Agboola Ajayi, is fully backed by all PDP leaders from the six South-West states. We are committed to ensuring that the PDP presents a united front in Ondo State,” Makinde stated.

He highlighted that unity within the party is paramount and that a cohesive PDP stands a strong chance of success in the forthcoming election.

Governor Makinde further noted, “The first step forward for us is to reconcile all the tendencies in Ondo State. Once we have a unified PDP in Ondo State, we have a path to the Alagbaka Government House.”

Makinde assured the public of a vigorous campaign, asserting that the PDP is poised for a strong showing in the November polls.

“As one family, we have come together to support our candidate, and by the grace of God, people should expect a very strong showing from the PDP in Ondo State come November,” Makinde added.