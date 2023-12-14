What Laws Authorise A Govt To Possess Such Huge Cash? – Adebutu Reacts To Murder Of Ogun Finance Director

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has reacted to the murder of Taiwo Oyekanmi, a director of finance at the governor’s office in Ogun state.

Naija News recalls that robbers waylaid the homemade bullion van conveying Oyekanmi after he left a branch of a bank in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The victim was ascending the overhead bridge in the Kuto area before the gunmen shot at him and other occupants of the van.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident during an interview with Punch, Adebutu, who has been away from the country for over six months, lamented that a lot of strange things are happening in the state.

He condemned the Ogun state government for operating in cash.

He said, “A lot of strange things are happening in the state. A few weeks ago, I heard that a Finance Director attached to the Governor’s office was murdered in cold blood supposedly because he was returning from banks where he had made withdrawals of over N100m.

“My heart bleeds over this loss of life and my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May the Almighty God comfort the wife, children, and the aged Mum of the deceased. Having said that, I still want to query what rules or laws authorise a government to possess such huge cash.

“Our internal revenue was carted away in cash. If all the stories we have been hearing are false we have seen one live example of the government of Ogun State operating in cash. Unfortunately, we have a promising young man who has lost his life because Ogun State is transacting in cash in the year 2023.“