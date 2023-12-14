These People Do Not Have Conscience, I Did Not Want To End Up Dead – Adebutu Opens Up On Reason For Leaving Nigeria

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has opened up on the reason he has been away from Nigeria for over six months.

Adebutu stated that contrary to reports that he absconded from the law, he left Nigeria because the election was a difficult season and he needed to take a break.

The PDP flag bearer disclosed this during an interview with Punch.

According to him, the anarchy and mayhem were unbelievable during the election, and so many people had access to guns.

Adebutu explained that he had to use his common sense and leave the country so he wouldn’t end up murdered by one of those with weapons.

He lamented that the election was more like a war than a voting process.

According to him, “One won’t believe it was an election. One would rather think it was a war.

“The level of mayhem and anarchy was unbelievable. There were many guns in circulation. Guns found their way into the hands of these young people and after the elections were never retrieved. The killings have continued particularly in Sagamu. One can see the correlation, the availability of guns is proportional to disenfranchised voters, namely 46 polling units in Sagamu. Rationally, it became obvious that these guns were flowing all over the place. These misdirected young people were misbehaving killing one another, threatening market women, and harassing people everywhere.

“So, it did not need too much common sense for me to say to myself that I had to allow these winds to blow by because what would happen if these marauding people were to gun one down? There will certainly be a lot of crying and shouting and that will be the end of this mandate that they are trying to desperately abort.

Story continues below advertisement



“Rather than be murdered and allow the mandate to die a natural death, I will keep away until such a time when the matter is disposed of by the court. I decided to take a break because we are not dealing with people with conscience. We are not dealing with people that operate within the law.”