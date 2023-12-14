‘Take Me Back To The Days When Celebrities Were Mysterious’ – Zainab Balogun

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has yearned for those days when the private lives of celebrities were not made public.

Naija News reports that the movie star, who is extremely secretive about her lifestyle, stated this in a post via her X handle on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Take me back to the days when celebrities were mysterious and we knew nothing about their private lives.”

However, a fan, who reacted to the post, commended her for keeping her family and private lives off social media.

The fan wrote, “One of the things I cherish about you is your private and family lives are not on social media.”

In response, Zainab said she keeps her private life from social media to protect the people and things she values the most.

She said, “This allows me to protect the people and things I value the most.”

Recall that Balogun married business mogul, Dikko Nwachukwu, founder of Jetwest Airways, in May 2018.

In other news, popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has said that she does not plan on changing her surname to that of her partner’s when she gets married.

She explained that her name is her brand and she has worked hard to build it.

Speaking on her podcast, Toke, who was once married but got divorced over alleged infidelity, explained that not changing her name when she was married made things easier for her after her marriage crashed as she didn’t have to go through the stress of a name reversal.