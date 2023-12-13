Why I Will Not Change My Surname After Marriage – Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has said that she does not plan on changing her surname to that of her partner’s when she gets married.

She explained that her name is her brand and she has worked hard to build it.

Speaking on her podcast, Toke, who was once married but got divorced over alleged infidelity, explained that not changing her name when she was married made things easier for her after her marriage crashed as she didn’t have to go through the stress of a name reversal.

According to her, “I kept my last name when I get married. It was supposed to be Toke Makinwa-Ayida but it was only at home that he called me Mrs Ayida.

“I hope that whoever I end up with next would actually love it because Toke Makinwa is staying. I don’t want to hyphenate. But my kids can bear their father’s surname.

Story continues below advertisement



“In my marriage, my bank details, my passport, nothing changed. Imagine what I would have gone through trying to change it back when we got divorce. I have built this brand with my blood, sweat and tears.”