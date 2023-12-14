PSG, FC Porto Join UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Qualifiers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Porto have joined other teams to qualify for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

In their quest for the Champions League title yesterday, PSG struggled and ended up drawing 1-1 away to Group F winners Borussia Dortmund to go through as runners-up after AC Milan came from behind to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park and eliminate Eddie Howe’s side.

The thrilling match saw AC Milan winning 2-1 after suffering an early defeat.

On the other hand, FC Porto defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 in a winner-takes-all showdown in Group H to complete the line-up for the knockout phase.

AC Milan Victory Not Enough

Despite coming from behind to win last night, AC Milan was shown the way out of the UEFA Champions League.

Naija News understands that Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, scored a late winner for Milan to kick out Newcastle in the European competition.

The victory, however, was not enough for last season’s semi-finalists to progress to the next stage of the competition, as PSG’s 1-1 draw away to Borussia Dortmund pushed the French champions forward to secure second place in Group F.

However, Milan managed to secure a spot in the Europa League, providing some consolation amidst their disappointment.

On the other hand, the Magpies have been plagued by a series of injuries, resulting in fatigue and three consecutive losses across various competitions. Due to a lack of options, Eddie Howe was compelled to field the same ten outfield players for the previous five games.

Fortunately, Callum Wilson’s return allowed Howe to make a single change, replacing Alexander Isak.

Naija News understands that Milan, too, faced their own injury crisis, which led to Theo Hernandez filling in as a centre-back.

With only Fikayo Tomori available as a fit central defender, Stefano Pioli’s side was saved from an early setback thanks to Tomori’s exceptional last-ditch tackle on his own goal-line, preventing Miguel Almiron from scoring off Joelinton’s cross.

The return of Rafael Leao from injury provided a glimmer of hope for Milan’s European campaign, and the Portuguese winger came agonizingly close to opening the scoring just before halftime during a rare attacking move from the visitors.

Newcastle Struggle For Progress

Among other runs last night, England’s young star, Anthony Gordon, made a powerful run through the AC Milan midfield and passed the ball to Lewis Miley, who then played it back to Joelinton. Joelinton unleashed a fantastic strike into the top corner of the net.

The atmosphere, however, became even more intense at the beginning of the second half when news of Dortmund’s goal against PSG reached the home fans.

The complexion of Group F quickly changed with two goals in just a few minutes. The French champions equalized in Germany, while Milan also managed to level the score.

Newcastle struggled to defend against Leao’s cross from the left, allowing Giroud to set up Christian Pulisic for a powerful shot and a goal on his return to England.

The game continued to be intense and fast-paced, with neither side satisfied with a draw. Milan’s goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, made an incredible save to deflect Bruno Guimaraes’ shot onto the crossbar.

On the other end of the pitch, Leao had a golden opportunity to crush Newcastle’s Champions League dreams, but he hit the post instead of scoring against Martin Dubravka.

However, Milan capitalized on their next chance as substitute Chukwueze expertly curled the ball into the far corner of the net six minutes before the end of the match.

The Italians had further opportunities to extend their lead in stoppage time as a fatigued Newcastle team struggled to keep up.