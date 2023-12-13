Full List: 14 Teams Qualify For UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

At least fourteen (14) teams have already secured their spots in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The list emerged following Tuesday night games, which saw German club Bayern Munich edge Premier League side Manchester United at their home ground, Old Trafford.

Naija News reports that the visitors scored 1 goal to send Erik ten Hag’s team out of the competition.

Also, FC Copenhagen recorded a 1-0 win over Galatasaray to finish in second place behind Bayern Munich in Group A.

On the other hand, Napoli beat Braga 2-0 to book their spot in the knockout stages.

The stage is now set for exciting matchups, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs battling it out for the coveted trophy.

Below is the list of UCL Teams That Have Qualified For Round Of 16:

Bayern Munich (GER) Inter Milan (ITA) RB Leipzig (GER) Manchester City (ENG) Real Madrid (ESP) Real Sociedad (ESP) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Lazio (ITA) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Barcelona (ESP) Arsenal (ENG) PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Naija News reports that there are still two spots up for grabs, and the remaining matches on Wednesday will determine who gets to join these giants in the next stage.

Story continues below advertisement



The two remaining will be taken up by the winner of the following matches today – AC Milan/Newcastle/PSG or FC Porto/Shakhtar Donetsk.