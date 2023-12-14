Kaduna Community Speaks On Suing Tinubu Govt Over Army Bombing

The leadership of the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State has denied filing a fundamental rights suit against the federal government over the military air strike that killed hundreds of civilians in the village.

Recall that a resident of the community, Dalhatu Salihu had instituted a suit seeking compensation on behalf of some deceased victims of the air strike, which occurred on December 3.

Salihu is praying for the court to order the federal government to pay N33 billion as compensation to the victims.

However, the head of the Tudun Biri community, Balarabe Garba, said the community was not aware of the suit before a Federal High Court in Kaduna, adding that no one in the community bears the name “Dalhatu Salihu”.

Speaking during a “thank you visit” to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, on Wednesday, Garba said the community had not mandated anyone to go to court on their behalf.

Garba said the community was satisfied with the federal government’s action and the support rendered so far by the Kaduna state government after the incident.

While thanking the government for the various promises made, the village head appealed to the government to consider providing jobs for graduates from the village.

He said: “We learned that some people went to court on our behalf; we are not part of this, we didn’t support this, and we didn’t send anyone to go to court.

“We are peaceful people, and we don’t support taking government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna state and federal government following the bomb incident.

“The federal and Kaduna state governments took several measures and made promises, which we can only appreciate for the support.”

Responding, the governor commended members of the community for their unity, adding that some people have made attempts to give the bomb incident a religious colouration.

He said: “The community’s gap between church and mosque is less than 100 meters. The idea of anyone going to court on behalf of the victim’s family is not true.

“The community asked us to investigate the issue, and anyone found wanting would face the law.

“We assured them that the Kaduna state government will continue to support them.

“We want to form a committee to decide how to share the money that has been donated to them by well-meaning Nigerians.

“We want them to bring five people from their community as committee members. The donations would go directly to the families of those that lost their lives and those in the hospital.”