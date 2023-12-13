Sports
Transfer Update On Mourinho, Greenwood, Vardy, Lo Celso, Santos, Others
The owners of Newcastle still think highly of Jose Mourinho whose contract with Roma is slated to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Serie A side are eager to keep him on as manager, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Giovani Lo Celso, 27, a midfielder for Tottenham and Argentina, may join Barcelona on loan in January, 90min claimed.
Negotiations are on for the 26-year-old Netherlands and Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek, to sign a loan agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.
Getafe stands to gain if England and Manchester United 22-year-old forward, Mason Greenwood, is sold this January because of a 20% sell-on option that was added to his loan agreement with the La Liga team, the Athletics reported.
Arsenal have made Santos and Brazil Under-20 striker Marcos Leonardo, 20, a bid of £17.2 million with add-ons, according to Fichajes.
In the forthcoming January transfer window, Manchester City may make moves for a striker and a midfielder, Football Insider reported.
Kalvin Phillips, 28, a midfielder for Manchester City and England, is still a target for Juventus to sign on loan in January, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.
Several Premier League teams are keeping an eye on Real Betis’ 18-year-old Spain Under-21 winger Assane Diao, including Manchester United and Liverpool, TeamTalk reported.
The Saudi Arabian team’s Al Shabab and Al-Qadsiyah are considering a move for the 36-year-old former England striker Jamie Vardy, whose contract with Leicester expires in the summer of 2024, CaughtOffside reported.
Liverpool are considering summoning back 26-year-old English defender Nat Phillips from his Celtic loan in the wake of Cameroonian defender Joel Matip’s season-ending knee injury, the Mirror claimed.
Ibrahima Konate, a 24-year-old French defender for Liverpool, has begun contract negotiations with the Reds despite speculations of a move to Paris St. Germain, according to le10sport.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are vying for Stuttgart’s 27-year-old Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy who currently have 16 goals in the Bundesliga this season, Sport Bild claimed.