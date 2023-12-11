Lukaku’s Red Card: Jose Mourinho Blank Journalists

The manager of Roma, Jose Mourinho decided to blank journalists after his team managed to draw 1-1 with Fiorentina on Sunday even though the team finished the game with nine players.

During the game at the Stadio Olimpico, Romelu Lukaku gave Roma the lead in the 5th minute to make it seven league goals so far this season.

In the second half, Fiorentina had the advantage to take charge of the game when Roma’s Nicola Zalewski was red-carded in the 64th minute.

Two minutes after the red card, the visitors scored the equalizer to pile more pressure on Roma as they continued to push for at least a draw in the dramatic encounter.

While that was ongoing, Romelu Lukaku who is Roma’s leading goalscorer currently in the league was red-carded in the 87th minute for a rough tackle.

Even though Roma played with two men down in the second half, including Lukaku who is currently on loan at the club from Chelsea, Jose Mourinho and his boys managed to finish the game with a 1-1 draw.

After the game, Jose Mourinho decided to snub the scheduled post-game conference in protest of the officiating of the match. This is expected to attract punishment for the Portuguese tactician in the coming days.

Roma are currently sitting in the 4th spot on the league table with 25 points in 15 games, 13 points below first-placed Inter Milan.