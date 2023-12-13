Rivers Crisis: I’m Still In APC, I Owe No One An Apology – Adoki Declares

One of the Rivers State House of Assembly members who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tonye Adoki has debunked reports that he has returned to the PDP.

Adoki in a personally signed statement on Wednesday said jobless and misguided persons are being used to spread fake news of his return to PDP.

Naija News reports Adoki who represents Port Harcourt Constituency II was one of the 27 lawmakers who dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday.

Reacting to the rumours about his return to the PDP, the legislator urged members of the public to disregard such as he remains a member of the APC.

The statement read, “It has come to my knowledge that some jobless and misguided youths are being used to spread fake news that I, Hon. Tonye Adoki has reneged from my defection move.

“It is on record that I was among the lawmakers that advocated this defection to the All Progressives Congress and I owe no one any apology.

“And I am still a member of APC.”