‘I Don’t Have Immunity, I Can Be Picked’ – Wike’s Loyalist Opens Up On Resignation From Fubara’s Cabinet

A former Commissioner of Works in Rivers State, Alabo George-Kell, has explained the rationale behind his resignation from Governor Sim Fubara’s cabinet.

Naija News recalls that five lawmakers loyal to Fubara had approved N800 billion as the state’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year, but a federal high court in Abuja nullified it.

The court asked the governor to re-present the budget to the House of Assembly, factional Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, an ally to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu to reconcile Wike and Fubara, the budget was agreed to be represented but has not been implemented.

In an interview with Channels Television, George-Kelly explained that he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet because the state was spending money without appropriation.

The ex-commission, who is also Wike’s loyalist, said it was a breach of procurement law for him to award contracts without a budget.

He said: “Part of the resolution was that the budget should be represented to the correct house of assembly. Was that done up till now? No.

“So if there is no appropriation, if there is no budget, how are you spending? That is my worry.

“How can I serve in that kind of government? I will be picked up one day, because you have immunity. I am approving projects and signing award letters without appropriation which is a breach of a procurement law.

“I don’t have immunity so I can be picked. Probably that could have been one of the reasons for my resignation.

“Today, tomorrow, next tomorrow, my loyalty lies irreversibly with Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“Let me tell you something. We must not forget about those that helped us to climb. We must not.

“The governor for instance would have been a level 14 civil servant in the ministry of finance if not for Wike that made him a DFA, a permanent secretary and an accountant-general. And then a governor today.

“Some of us should be bold enough to speak the truth to power.”