Drama As Five-Member Rivers Assembly Passes 2024 Budget

The five-member faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie, on Wednesday, passed the 2024 budget proposal.

Naija News reports that the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had earlier presented the budget estimates to the assembly for approval.

The State Executive Council, on Monday, approved the estimated budget of over N800 billion, tagged by the governor as the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity’ for the 2024 fiscal year.

The faction had moved the house plenary session to the Government House, Port Harcourt after a High Court confirmed Ehie as the authentic speaker of the House of Assembly.

This comes amid the ongoing demolition of the assembly complex by Governor Fubara’s administration.

The 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, were absent during the plenary.

The House declared the seats of 27 lawmakers, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacant.