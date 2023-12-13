Photos From Rivers Assembly Complex Demolition

Images from the ongoing demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly have surfaced online.

Naija News reports that the demolition is coming amid the strained relationship between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The ongoing demolition of the State House of Assembly complex on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, commenced at about 7:30 a.m. and was said to be under the state government’s directive.

According to reports, over ten bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy-duty machines were brought to the assembly complex.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a Rivers State High Court recognised Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, as the Speaker of the House pending the determination of the substantial suit before it.

On Monday, the strained relationship between Wike and Fubara worsened when 27 lawmakers in the state Assembly loyal to Wike out of 32 defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

