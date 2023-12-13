APC Writes Gov Adeleke After 18 Pupils Were Poisoned In Govt Sponsored School Feeding Programme

The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to halt the implementation of the free school feeding program in light of the recent unfortunate incident where pupils suffered food poisoning.

Naija News reported earlier that at least 18 students from St. James Primary School in Osogbo, the state capital, fell ill after consuming their O-Meal meal on Monday.

This incident has since raised concerns about the safety and quality of the food served under the O-Meal program.

The Osun State government, however, has expressed concerns and ordered a full investigation into the alleged food poisoning incident.

Naija News learnt that the affected cooks and program planners have been summoned to a meeting. Additionally, the government has directed the enforcement of food safety standards and an audit of the O-Meal program structure to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Governor Adeleke is said to have also ordered the payment of all medical bills for the affected students.

In a statement earlier, the Local Government Education Authority Chairman, Nathaniel Ojetola, confirmed that 18 students were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He further noted that only 103 students out of the school’s total population of 200 participate in the O-Meal program. A government delegation is currently visiting the families of the affected students.

A Reflection Of Unpreparedness – APC Reacts

In a terse statement on Wednesday, the APC Chairman in Osun State, Sooko Lawal, described the food poisoning incident as an “embarrassment” and a reflection of the “unpreparedness” by the Adeleke’s led government.

Lawal attributed the situation to the substandard working conditions and insufficient remuneration of the food vendors.

Additionally, Lawal urged stakeholders to denounce the government’s negligent approach to governance.