18 Pupils Poisoned In Osun Government-sponsored School Meal – Govt Adeleke Reacts

No fewer than eighteen pupils reportedly became ill after eating food supplied to their school by the Osun state’s government-sponsored school feeding programme, O-Meal.

In a statement released by the Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, it has been confirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed his displeasure over the incident and has ordered an investigation into the alleged poisoning of the pupils.

The governor was informed about the unfortunate incident by his Special Adviser on O-Meal, Grace Oluwaseyi Ayodele, Naija News understands.

The Chairman of the Local Government Education Authority, Nathaniel Ojetola, who played a role in rescuing the affected pupils, stated that 18 of them were immediately taken to a hospital in the state capital, treated, and later discharged.

Governor Adeleke has also instructed that no further food be cooked at the affected school until the investigations are concluded.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday morning, where the cooks from the affected schools and the Planning officer for the O-Meal program will be summoned.

The Governor has also directed enforcement of food standards and controlling and auditing the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrences. At the same time, the state government has settled the medical bills of the affected pupils.

“The LGEA Chairman who was at the forefront of the intervention efforts, disclosed that a total number of 18 students were treated and discharged.

“The total student population of the school is two hundred, while one hundred and three are within the population receiving food from the O-Meal Programme,” the Commissioner added.

Story continues below advertisement



“The statement also indicated that a government delegation is also visiting families of the affected students.”