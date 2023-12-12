Wike Vs Fubara: ‘It Seems FG Is Deliberately Helpless’ – Dele Momodu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the fresh crisis in Rivers State after 27 of 32 House of Assembly members allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Dele Momodu, in a post via X on Tuesday, shared a video of the Ijaw Youth Movement protesting and pledging allegiance to the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

The veteran journalist questioned why any power-drunk individual would want to destroy the peace of Nigeria.

According to the PDP chieftain, the federal government seemed deliberately helpless in the political tussle between Wike and his predecessor.

He wrote: “Why would any individual, no matter how power-drunk, want to destroy the fragile peace of Nigeria, and it seems the Federal Government is deliberately helpless or culpably unbothered.”

Meanwhile, PDP chieftain in Rivers State, Karibo Wilson, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara does not need the support of his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wilson stated this on Monday, hours after the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s LunchTime Politics, Wilson questioned the motives behind the defection of the Assembly members, saying any impeachment move against Fubara is anti-people.

Wilson, a former APC stalwart and the former House of Assembly candidate for Ahoada West constituency, also stated that people’s interests drove his defection to the PDP.

The PDP chieftain stated that he is confident that the governor enjoys great support from the state’s people, adding that traditional leaders, youths, and other segments of the populace have broad support for the governor.