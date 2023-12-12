Fubara Doesn’t Need Wike’s Support Because He Has Rivers People’s Mandate – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Karibo Wilson, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara does not need the support of his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wilson stated this on Monday, hours after the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s LunchTime Politics, Wilson questioned the motives behind the defection of the Assembly members, saying any impeachment move against Fubara is anti-people.

Wilson, a former APC stalwart and the former House of Assembly candidate for Ahoada West constituency, also stated that people’s interests drove his defection to the PDP.

The PDP chieftain stated that he is confident that the governor enjoys great support from the state’s people, adding that traditional leaders, youths, and other segments of the populace have broad support for the governor.

He said: “Rivers people are in support of Fubara—the elders, the traditional rulers, senior political and opinion leaders, the youths, women—they are in support.”