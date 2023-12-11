Rivers Crisis: Fubara Summons Emergency Exco Meeting After 27 Lawmakers’ Defection

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Monday, met with the members of the State Executive Council.

Naija News learned that the emergency meeting was held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital and presided over by Governor Fubara.

The meeting is not unconnected with the political crisis in the state, in which the lawmakers made a failed attempt to impeach the governor a few weeks ago.

Amid the planned impeachment, the Assembly complex was eventually set ablaze by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The emergency meeting followed the defection of 27 members of the 32-member House of Assembly from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection was a fresh twist to the lingering political impasse between the governor and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).