‘What Happened In Adamawa State Is Unacceptable’ – Tinubu Reacts To Clash Between Soldiers And Policemen

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent clash between the Nigerian Army and the Police Force in Adamawa State.

Speaking on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State where he declared open the Chief of Army Staff Annual General Conference 2023, President Tinubu said what happened in Adamawa State was unacceptable and should not repeat itself.

Naija News recalls the Police force had disclosed that its headquarters in Adamawa State was attacked by Nigerian Army personnel. The police had also stated that one Inspector, Jacob Daniel, was killed during the violent attack on their headquarters.

The spokesperson for the police in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement made available to journalists that the clash between the police and military officers began at Target Junction in Yola, the state’s capital.

Reacting to the force’s claims, however, the Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade in Yola, Adamawa State, Brigadier General Gambo Mohammed said the police started the trouble when they shot at its troops at a checkpoint.

The Brigade Command said the troops went to rescue a soldier who sustained gunshot wounds.

However, President Tinubu on Monday, cautioned the Nigerian Army to desist from carrying out retaliatory assaults on the police or the civilian population over any provocation.

He said, “To you, military leaders, you have a responsibility to demonstrate great character in uniform. Therefore, what happened in Adamawa State is unacceptable. Please let it end.”

The President told the conference participants to focus their discussions on intelligence, inclusiveness and ability to combat security challenges to better protect Nigerians and combat emerging threats confronting the nation.