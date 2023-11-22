Policeman Recounts How Army Officers Allegedly Attacked Adamawa Police Headquarters (Photos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army have allegedly attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters in Yola, the state capital and killed an officer during the attack.

It was gathered that the soldiers used a military armoured carrier to attack the police headquarters around 11 pm on Tuesday and killed one police officer at the gate instantly.

A Police officer who was on duty at the time of the invasion told SaharaReporters that the officers thought the attackers were Boko Haram terrorists or bandits.

The police source stated that shells of ammunition were picked by officers for investigation, just as bloodstain littered the whole facility.

He also claimed that the soldiers disarmed and abducted a policeman on duty at the residence of the former deputy governor, Crowther Seth.

He said: “They killed my colleague here at the gate of the headquarters.

“They stormed the headquarters around 11 pm with the armoured carrier, In fact, we thought they were Boko Haram or some other terrorists because we couldn’t understand why a police base would be attacked by fellow state actors.

“Those of us at the gate resisted them fire for fire, and I know some of them may have been neutralised.”

According to the news platform, the soldiers attacked the police headquarters to avenge the shooting of one of their own by policemen patrolling the Doubeli area within the state capital.

It was further gathered that the military officer was shot in the leg because he attempted to disarm one of the police officers during a stop-and-search.

It was earlier reported that gunmen attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters, Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area, in the early hours of Wednesday, sending residents of Yola into panic.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, had confirmed the attack but said things were under control.

See the photos from the attack below.

