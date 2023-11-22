Panic As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Headquarters

Yet-to-be identified gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters located at the heart of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area.

Naija News reports that the sudden attack has thrown residents of Yola, the state capital, into panic.

According to a resident who pleaded for anonymity, sounds of gunshot rend the air for at least 30 minutes.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack but said things were under control.

Nguroje said the attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.

The police said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack and those behind it

One source said the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.