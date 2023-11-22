Why We Attacked Adamawa Police HQ – Nigerian Army

The Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade in Yola, Adamawa State, Brigadier General Gambo Mohammed, has revealed why soldiers attacked the state police command headquarters earlier.

Naija News reports that the Police force had earlier announced that its headquarters in Adamawa State was attacked by Nigerian Army personnel. The police had also stated that one Inspector, Jacob Daniel, was killed during the violent attack on their headquarters.

The spokesperson for the police in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning, that the clash between the police and military officers began at Target Junction in Yola, the state’s capital.

He had said, “The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has strongly condemned the recent conflict between police and military officers along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, that resulted in an exchange of fire and brutal attack on the police facility and killing of Inspector Jacob Daniel.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.”

The Police Shot At Our Soldiers

Reacting to the force’s claims, however, the Brigade Commander said the police started the trouble when they shot at its troops at a checkpoint.

According to SaharaReporters, the Brigade Command said the troops went to rescue a soldier who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The police shot at our soldiers at a checkpoint and a soldier was injured; they (police) hid him.

“Since we can’t find him, our soldiers went to rescue the person they shot. They (police) fired at those ones too. So they had to open fire. But about now, everything is calm and normal,” the Army reportedly said.