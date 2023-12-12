Transfer Update On Gallagher, Cucurella, Osimhen, Raphinha, Udogie, Others

To raise funds for Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea are prepared to consider offers for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, when the transfer window opens in January.

If they succeed in selling Gallagher, Pochettino might go after Brentford’s 27-year-old English striker Ivan Toney or Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, 24, of Napoli, according to the Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to let go of seven Chelsea players in January, including France’s center-back, Axel Disasi, and Spain’s left-back Marc Cucurella, 25, according to TeamTalk.

Chelsea are not the only side keeping an eye on 17-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme of Palmeiras; Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also interested in the youngster, 90min claimed.

Manchester United want Brazil’s 26-year-old Raphinha of Barcelona in exchange for England’s 23-year-old Jadon Sancho, Sport claimed.

Manchester United are not planning to activate the contract extension option in Anthony Martial’s contract, which will expire at the end of this season, according to the Athletic.

Manchester United are open to bids for Martial, Sancho, Casemiro of Brazil, 31, Donny van de Beek of the Netherlands, 26, and former France defender Raphael Varane, 30, in January, according to the Guardian.

Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo, 21, who recently recovered from injury, may replace Sancho in Manchester United’s first team if the Englishman leaves in January, Football Insider claimed.

England’s midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, wants to leave Manchester City in January. Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring the 28-year-old, according to Football Insider.

In an attempt to address Jurgen Klopp’s defensive injury crisis, the Mail claimed that Liverpool is considering summoning 22-year-old English center-back Rhys Williams from his loan at Aberdeen.

Last Sunday, representatives from Bayern Munich attended a Premier League match to watch 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha of Fulham, who they are pushing to sign next summer, 90min claimed.

Destiny Udogie, a 21-year-old Italian full-back, has agreed to a new long-term contract with Tottenham, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

The Sun claimed that Mason Holgate, a 27-year-old English defender on loan at Southampton, could be called back by Everton due to insufficient playing time.