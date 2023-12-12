‘My Govt Cannot Run It’ – Gov Abiodun Leases Out Osun 250-bed Hospital Built By Amosun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has stated that his administration lacks the financial resources to operate a 250-bed capacity hospital that his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, constructed.

The governor stated this during the Statutory Meeting of the State Council of Obas, held at the Oba’s Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday, Naija News reports.

Reports had it that the said hospital was approximately 80 per cent complete when the Amosun government handed it over.

The hospital project was officially inaugurated in May 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, this news platform recalls.

However, due to financial constraints, the Abiodun-led government could not proceed with the hospital’s construction and management. As a result, the hospital’s premises have become overgrown with bushes.

At the event yesterday, Governor Abiodun noted that the state government has concluded plans to concede the 250-bed hospital to Afrexim Bank and a medical group.

He noted that the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, costs the state N300 million a month to pay wages.

He said, “We are going to be signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the 250-bed Hospital right here in Abeokuta.

“We realise that the state will not be able to run that hospital because, as it is, our tertiary hospital, OOUTH, costs the state almost N300 million every month in salaries alone. We appreciate the fact that the state is not in a position to run that hospital the way it needs to be run.

“From what we have seen and done, if that hospital is properly run, medical tourism will be attracted to that hospital.

“So, the state has adopted a template that we will be the landlords owning that property and others should come and take the concession of that property and run it professionally.

“Before the end of the year, we will sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the Afrexim Bank and the medical group that has agreed to take over that hospital, complete it and operationalise it professionally.”