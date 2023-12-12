Ganduje Reacts As 27 Rivers Lawmakers Dump PDP For APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has hailed the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the party.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers who are said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a plenary session on Monday.

Defending their actions, the legislators said the division within the PDP in the state is the reason for exiting the party to APC.

Speaking on behalf of his principal in a chat with The Punch, the media aide to the APC Chairman, Edwin Olofu, described the defection of the lawmakers as a welcome development.

Olofu stated that the defection was a testament to the revolution and reforms his principal had brought to the party.

He said: “As a political party, we are always open to receiving more members. It is obvious people have been taking note of the good thing the President and the APC national chairman have been doing since they came into office.”

APC Speaks On Wike Been Responsible For 27 PDP Lawmakers’ Defection

The caretaker committee of the Rivers State APC has denied any connection between Wike and the recent defection of 27 state lawmakers.

Previously, 27 out of 32 lawmakers switched allegiance from the PDP to the APC, a significant change in the state’s political landscape.

Following the welcoming of the defectors, party leaders, including Secretary Eric Nwibani, clarified that rumours of Wike’s involvement are unfounded.

Story continues below advertisement



In a chat with reporters, the acting Spokesman for Rivers APC committee, Chibuike Ikenga, said the recent development reflected their efforts in trying to rebuild the party after the dissolution of the former executive.