Ganduje Inaugurates Rivers APC Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, inaugurated the caretaker committee members for the Rivers State chapter of the party.

Naija News reports that the ceremonial induction took place at the APC’s national headquarters in Abuja at approximately 12:30 pm, drawing the participation of key figures such as the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Vice Chairman for South-South, Victor Giadom, and other NWC members.

This event transpired just 48 hours following the dissolution of the previous state executives by the APC NWC. This dissolution was a strategic move to pave the way for an ad hoc committee entrusted with overseeing the forthcoming congress responsible for electing new state executive members.

The announcement of this dissolution was made on Wednesday at the party secretariat by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

During the announcement, Morka revealed the appointed leadership of the seven-member caretaker committee, designating Chief Tony Okocha as the chairman and Eric Nwibani as the committee’s Secretary.

Other notable committee members include Chibuike Ikenga, Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo, and Miss Darling Amadi.

Following their swearing-in, the newly appointed officers received guidance from Ganduje. He urged them to brace themselves for reconciling factions within the party and reaching out to members who had previously distanced themselves.

Ganduje also urged the committee to utilize the allocated six-month period effectively. During this time, they are expected to foster an environment conducive to the congress, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership at all party levels.

He said, “I want to congratulate the newly sworn-in members of the caretaker committee. I am sure you are fully aware that since 2015, the APC has been suffering some setbacks in the areas of conflicts, litigations, and counter-litigations that finally resulted in the loss of our great party in Rivers State.

“So, this new NWC has taken a look at the issues pertaining to the party both at national and individual state levels and decided to reform the party. There is no doubt we have members who have been with APC since inception. Some left the party. Some prominent chieftains who left the party even contested against us in another political party. They now wish to come back. Those who left to form factions are also ready to come back.

“You can see that there is no better time to rejig the party than now, especially under a new state party leadership, and we have confidence in you. Part of the reform system we have introduced includes electronic registration of our members, and we request that you pay attention to the electronic registration of our members and do some work to spearhead the exercise.

“We expect you to constitute various committees to get more members into the party. That is the work you should do, and we expect you to create an enabling environment so congresses could be conducted for the emergence of leadership at local government, state, and even senatorial levels.

There should be no discrimination because you are a product of unity.“