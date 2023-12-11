APC Speaks On Wike Been Responsible For 27 PDP Lawmakers’ Defection

The caretaker committee of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any connection between Minister Nyesom Wike and the recent defection of 27 state lawmakers.

Previously, 27 out of 32 lawmakers switched allegiance from the PDP to the APC, a significant change in the state’s political landscape.

Following the welcoming of the defectors, party leaders, including Secretary Eric Nwibani, clarified that rumours of Wike’s involvement are unfounded.

He said, “That is speculation. There is no truth in it and the persons who defected are still alive and can speak for themselves. Every political party is interested in numbers. You see it reflected in the defection of the Rivers House of Assembly. I am talking about 27 of them.

“If the remaining four lawmakers can come and join us, we will be very happy. We also want members of the other political parties to join us to make Rivers State better than it is today under the PDP. As I said earlier, politics is a game of numbers. We are interested in as many persons that want to join the party. We will welcome everybody.”

The acting Spokesman for Rivers APC committee, Chibuike Ikenga, also stated that the recent development was a reflection of their efforts in trying to rebuild the party after the dissolution of the former excos.

Ikenga said, “It is a welcome development. We are happy that our ranks are being swollen by this movement. You will recall we said our doors are open to attract more purposeful and stronger elements who will help us rebuild the party ahead of the election.

“We have consulted and engaged a lot of people. With this defection, we have just started reaping the fruits.”

The Chairman of Rivers APC, Tony Okocha, while receiving the defectors promised that the party would accord them the same respect, treatment, and dignity enjoyed by every member in the state.