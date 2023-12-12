10 Killed, Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Ten persons have been killed and others severely injured in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News gathered that the crash occurred on Tuesday morning at the Kara turning towards the Interchange section of the expressway.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the incident in a chat with The Punch.

However, details of the crash are still sketchy as of press time.

A tragedy occurred on Sunday along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway when 16 persons died, and 27 others sustained injuries in a freak accident.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, said the accident occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway around 5:20 am on Sunday.

Nadabo said the accident happened after a trailer with registration number KUJ 430XC, carrying overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

The FRSC official also disclosed that after receiving news of the crash, he visited the scene to have first-hand information on the incident.