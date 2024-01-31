Auto Crash Kills Bike Man, Injures 2 Others On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

A Toyota Camry and a private motorcycle collided on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Tuesday, killing one and injuring two others to varying degrees.

Confirming the development to reporters, the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Badagry Unit, William Manga, stated that it happened at the Age-Mowo axis of the highway at approximately 8:50 p.m.

He said, “The accident involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 81 FN and a private Bajaj motorcycle.

“Our personnel got to the scene of the accident at exactly 9.00pm.; three persons were involved in the accident.

“The motorcyclist died instantly while two others in the Camry car sustained injury.

“Two of the victims were immediately rushed to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment while the corpse of the motorcycle rider was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.”

Naija News reports that Manga urged drivers using the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be aware of other road users’ use of the single lane.

He further encouraged all drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits and engage in regular car inspections to quickly identify and repair any malfunctioning parts of their automobiles.