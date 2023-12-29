Eight Family Members Die In Imo Auto Crash

In the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, an automobile accident claimed the lives of a family of eight who were returning home for the New Year’s holiday.

Naija News reports that the incident, which occurred about 3 p.m. on Friday, has sparked concern in the surrounding community.

The father of the family, who was driving his wife and kids in a Sienna, collided with a stationary truck that was transporting rods, according to information made available to newsmen.

The victims all died instantly as the rod punctured their bodies, according to police and eyewitnesses who were part of the rescue operation. They also mentioned that the car was damaged in order to remove the family members’ lifeless bodies.

Police from the Ikeduru Local Government Area Division had deposited the deceased in a morgue.

The Chief Superintendent of Police, in charge of the Ikeduru Local Government police division, Lucky Ahiole, stated that the driver of the Sienna car struck the stationary truck, which was parked at the side of the road.

Ahiole said, “It is terrible. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”

An eyewitness claimed that the accident may have been prevented if the stopped truck carrying the rods had not been parked on the road, but it was obstructing the route.